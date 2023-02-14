Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 177.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.34%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

