BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 38.3% in January

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BCAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 6,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

