C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 4.4% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 6,492,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,159,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C3.ai by 98.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

