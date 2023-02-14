Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.70. 1,973,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

