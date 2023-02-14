Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $225.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

