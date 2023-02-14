Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.75.

CDNS opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $57,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after purchasing an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,457.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 143,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

