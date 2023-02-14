CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 212,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 187,365 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $22.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.