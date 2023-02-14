CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 212,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 187,365 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $22.62.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
