Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 8.7% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Caesars Entertainment worth $193,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,323,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 803,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 845,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

