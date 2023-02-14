Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPZ remained flat at 16.68 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.27.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
