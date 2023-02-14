Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CPZ remained flat at 16.68 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

