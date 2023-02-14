Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

CCORF stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.