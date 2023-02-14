Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.18.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

