Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:COF traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 644,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,074. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

