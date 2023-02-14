Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Increased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,314,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises approximately 11.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Capri worth $281,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. 1,252,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.