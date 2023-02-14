Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,405,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

IYR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.36. 477,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,769. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

