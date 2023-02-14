Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 863,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,652. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

