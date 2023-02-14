Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CLAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 216,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,777. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

