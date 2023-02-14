Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $63,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 903,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.62 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

