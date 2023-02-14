CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.
CareCloud Price Performance
CareCloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
