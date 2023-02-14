Carlyle Group Inc. Takes $8.83 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000. CubeSmart accounts for about 0.3% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 0.10% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

