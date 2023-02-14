Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.