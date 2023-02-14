Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,168 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 8.12% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 45,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,901. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.