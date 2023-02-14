CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $91.48 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $91.48 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00044498 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00220323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002924 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1099081 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,203,578.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.