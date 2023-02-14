Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 1.6%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.17. 3,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

