Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $955,647.06

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.14 million and $955,647.06 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,343,569 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

