CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

