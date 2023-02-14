Chemours (CC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chemours (NYSE: CC):

2/13/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00.

2/10/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/14/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/10/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/6/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Chemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Get The Chemours Company alerts:

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.