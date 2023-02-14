Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

