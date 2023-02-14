Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
NYSE CC opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
