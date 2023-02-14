Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.
Chemours Stock Performance
NYSE CC traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemours (CC)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.