Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

About Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

