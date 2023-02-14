Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

