China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.76.
About China Construction Bank
