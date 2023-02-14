China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.76.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

