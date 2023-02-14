China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

About China Southern Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.