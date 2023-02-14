China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
