Christopher Callesano Sells 1,155 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 734,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.