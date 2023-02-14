Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

