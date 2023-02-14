CIBC Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$99.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.67.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$98.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,448. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$130.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$87.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

