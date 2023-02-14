CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$1.75

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

