Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Acquires $884,793.42 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 23,538 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,650.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMPR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. 72,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,284. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $973.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cimpress Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

