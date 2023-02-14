Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

