CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The firm has a market cap of $608.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

