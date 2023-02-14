Cisco Systems (CSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $0.84-0.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.51-3.58 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $428,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

