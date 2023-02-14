Citigroup Increases Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.40

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $2.60 to $3.40 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

ANGI stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

