Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS CZBS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

