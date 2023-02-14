Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 265 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.03. The stock had a trading volume of 918,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $482.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

