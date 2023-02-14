Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.31. The company had a trading volume of 420,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

