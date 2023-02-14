Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $110.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $110,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.33. 295,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.