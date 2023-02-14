Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $7.45 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.99. 288,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

