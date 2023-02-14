Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.78. The company had a trading volume of 491,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,497. The firm has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.06 and a 200 day moving average of $500.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

