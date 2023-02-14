Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.87. 170,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,992. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.69.

