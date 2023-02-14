Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.17. The company had a trading volume of 808,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,441. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

