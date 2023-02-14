City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 105,322 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the quarter. The China Fund makes up approximately 3.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $40,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The China Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The China Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,821. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

The China Fund Dividend Announcement

The China Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.6748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

