City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.47% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 10,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,931. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.